Evelyn May Weaver
May 27, 1928 - November 19, 2020
Survivors include her daughter, Gayleen (Roger) Potter of Lincoln; son- in- law, Eldon (Carol) Gnuse of Lincoln; her sister, Colleen Korn of Nampa, Idaho; her brother, George Bauer of Medford, Oregon; brother- in- law, Verlyn (Ellen) Eby of Overton; sister -in-law, Norma Eby of Overton; sister- in-law, Sue Keller of Lexington; she also leaves behind seven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington. The service will be live-streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website. Visitation for the family will be held prior to the funeral service. Condolences at reynoldslovefunerahome.com
