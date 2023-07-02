Evelyn May (Lane) Haines

May 30, 1939 - June 27, 2023

Evelyn May (Lane) Haines age 84 of Lincoln passed away June 27th, 2023. She was born May 30th, 1939, in Atchinson, Kansas to John and Martha (Kruggel) Lane.

Evelyn was the 5th of 8 children. She was part of the National Federation of the Blind- Lincoln chapter for many years. At the age of 37 she went back to school to earn her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology while balancing being a single mom and having a disability. Her loves in life included jewelry, reading books on tape, giving gifts to others, and her great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in her death by her eldest son Lawrence John Haines, her parents, her brother's Kenneth and Marvin Lane, and her sisters Gertrude Metzger and Donna Singelton.

Survivors include her son Kenneth Haines, her daughter Teresa (Haines) Miller, her grandson Andrew Miller, her granddaughter Danelle (Miller) Arleque, and her three great grandchildren Amarra, Leia, and Malakai Arleque, and her sisters Norma Pape, Alma Czinder, and Dorothy Yockey.

Memorial Services will be held at Butherus, Maser, & Love Funeral Home on Friday July 7th at 3:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness.