Evelyn Marie (Geary) Holloway
Evelyn Marie (Geary) Holloway

March 6, 1937 - August 14, 2020

Evelyn Marie (Geary) Holloway passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born March 6, 1937, in Zanesville, Ohio to Elton and Lucille (Gordon) Geary. Evelyn married Raymond W. Holloway on April 4, 1959 in Salem, Ohio. Evelyn worked for over 25 years for the State of Nebraska and retired with her husband to Lakeland, Florida for 14 years in Foxwood Estates returning back to Lincoln in 2016.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl Holloway, Barbara (Robert) Grunder, Sandra (Daniel) Aden, Daniel (Jodi) Holloway, all of Lincoln; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother Glen Geary (Florida). Evelyn was preceded in death by husband Raymond W. Holloway and infant daughter Kristine Lynette.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Community Church (4400 N 1st St) on Friday, August 21, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday morning. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to Calvary Community Church.

