June 7, 2020
Evelyn Mae (Schroeder) Reid, 79, Lincoln, died peacefully on June 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Private family services will be held on June 11th, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2244 NW 126th Street, Lincoln, NE. Public graveside services will follow at 10:00 AM at Zion Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone is asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln are handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com.
Evelyn established two funds at the Lincoln Community Foundation, one to support Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in perpetuity. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to LCF at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508 or directly to Zion Lutheran Church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.