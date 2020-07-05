× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 29, 2020

Evelyn Mae Reed-Brockman, 94, of Lincoln, passed away June 29, 2020. She was born to David and H. Nellie (Wallen) Reed in 1925 on a farm near Burr, NE. she graduated from Unadilla High School. She was united in marriage to Paul Edward Brockman on November 14, 1944 in Beatrice, NE. To this union two children were born, Bruce and Karla.

During WWII, Evelyn sewed military uniforms at the Syracuse Sewing Factory and then assembled bomb fuses at Cushman's in Lincoln. She retired from Goodyear. She loved music, traveling and spending time with family and she also loved animals. Lacy, a Chihuahua, was her faithful companion her last years.

Evelyn is survived by her son Bruce Brockman and daughter Karla (Dallas) Eichele and granddaughter Lynn Brockman; sister-in-law JoAnn Harris-Reed, sister Elvira (Steve) Witt; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Dwayne Reed, Arlo Reed, Roland Reed; sister-in-law Donna Reed; daughter-in-law Marge Payne-Brockman; and nephew Thomas Reed.

Visitation will be at 12pm with services following at 1pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. Lincoln. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be made online at lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Reed-Brockman , please visit Tribute Store.