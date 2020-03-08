Evelyn Mae (Kinney) Pollard
December 31, 1919 - March 5, 2020

Evelyn Mae (Kinney) Pollard, age 100, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Evelyn was born December 31, 1919 in Holdrege, Nebraska to Fred and Gladys Egley.

Preceded in death by her first husband Merle Kinney and second husband Laurence (Red) Pollard and granddaughter Tori Griffith; brothers: Fred Jr and Max Egley. Survived by daughters: Pat Kinney; Kathee Griffith (Bill); Robin Pearson (Dale) and many grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 14, 2020 noon to 3 pm at Imperial Palace at 27th and Vine in Lincoln, All friends welcome. Please visit lincolnfh.com

