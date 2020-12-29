May 29, 1928 - December 26, 2020

Evelyn Mae Kalina Michaelis, age 92 of Wymore passed away on December 26, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1928 to Libbie (Findeis) and Edward Kalina in Table Rock, NE. She graduated from Table Rock High School at the age of 15. She graduated from Lincoln General Hospital's LPN program in 1973 and then worked as an occupational nurse at Campbell's Soup in Tecumseh until her retirement. She then moved to Wymore to be closer to family so she could enjoy her kids and grandchildren and all their activities. Evelyn enjoyed cooking and sewing and having her exhibits in open class at the county fair, playing cards and traveling.

Those left to mourn are her four children, sons, Gordon Michaelis and Dell (Margaret) Michaelis of Wymore, Roger Michaelis (Lynn White) of Pleasant Dale and daughter Ginger (Todd) Nicolaus of Liberty, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

A memorial service at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore at 11:00 AM Monday, January 4, 2020. Internment will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A visitation at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Sunday from 1-7 p.m. with the family greeting 5-6:30 p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. Memorials to Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Sign Evelyn's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.