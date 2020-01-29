Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Evelyn M. Spilker, 92, of Lincoln and was born January 23, 1928 and went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be Saturday, February 1 at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6700 South 14th St. at 1:30pm. Meet at Gate 2. Family to receive friends Friday, January 31 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th St. Lincoln, from 5-7pm. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.