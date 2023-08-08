Evelyn M. (Reuter) Keim

August 19, 1924 - August 4, 2023

Evelyn M. (Reuter) Keim, 98 of Syracuse was born on August 19, 1924, to William and Clara (Pieper) Reuter. She passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, just shy of her 99th birthday.

She is survived by her children Bruce (Carlene) Keim of Syracuse, Dennis Keim of Lincoln, Karen (Scott) Kinzie of Bennet, Mark (Andrea) Keim of Lincoln; grandchildren Brian Keim of Kansas City, Becky (Mark) Beerenstrauch of Las Vegas, Tim (Abbey) Keim of Syracuse, Dan (Collette) Kinzie of Kearney, Tyler Kinzie of Bennet, Joel Keim of Syracuse, Eva, Lily and Evan Keim of Lincoln; great grandchildren Loey, Stella, Charlie, Jackson, Adalynn and Ellie; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Luther Memorial Church, NE YouTube page.

Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the Luther Memorial Church or Syracuse Rescue Squad.

