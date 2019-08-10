September 20, 1938 – August 8, 2019
Evelyn Kay Densberger, 80, of Seward, passed away August 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Malcolm United Methodist Church in Malcolm. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Monday, August 12, from 4 until 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Malcolm Fire and Rescue Department.
