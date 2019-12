Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Evelyn J. Vest, 94, of Ashland, Sep. 17, 1925 - Dec. 15, 2019. Visitation, Friday (12/20) 11 – 12:30 pm at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Graveside Service, Friday (12/20) 1 pm at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials to the Ashland VFW #9776. In honor of Evelyn's holiday spirit, her family request guests to wear festive Christmas attire. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.