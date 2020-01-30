October 24, 1923 - January 28, 2020
Evelyn Irene (Wilson) Barzydlo, passed away January 28, 2020. Born October 24, 1923 in Gravity, IA to Bessie Elizabeth (Chitty) Wilson and Charles Augustus Wilson, Jr.On August 3, 1944, Evelyn married PFC Walter Chester Barzydlo of New Jersey, NJ at Williams Field, in Chandler, Arizona. The union produced two sons and three daughters.Evelyn enjoyed bowling, drawing, making miniature furniture, fishing and camping.Evelyn worked at jobs as a receptionist, in sales, and as the first correspondent, reporter and public relations for the Southern Nebraska Register and as a news writer for St. John the Apostle Catholic Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Walter, son Ronald, parents Bessie Papik and Charles Augustus Wilson, Jr., brother Robert Wilson and sisters Edna Loraine Wilson, Jerrie Newman, Dorothy Schwaninger, Peggy Sharp, Onita Porter, Patsy Bartlett, and brothers-in-law Robert Schwaninger, Roger Sharp and Leo Porter, sister-in-law Evelyn Maxine Wilson and son-in-law Lane Johnson Jr.
Survivors are daughters Evelyn Johnson, Sun City, AZ, Constance Marie Rolenc (Robert), Patricia Carnes (Jeff), son Arnold James Barzydlo, brother Eugene Wilson, all of Lincoln, NE, sisters Betty Dahl, Kokomo, IN, Charlotte Foster, Lincoln, NE, 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Rosary: 10:30 am Saturday (2-1-20) St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Fr. Lyle Johnson officiating. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation one hour prior to service. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com