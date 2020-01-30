Evelyn Irene (Wilson) Barzydlo, passed away January 28, 2020. Born October 24, 1923 in Gravity, IA to Bessie Elizabeth (Chitty) Wilson and Charles Augustus Wilson, Jr.On August 3, 1944, Evelyn married PFC Walter Chester Barzydlo of New Jersey, NJ at Williams Field, in Chandler, Arizona. The union produced two sons and three daughters.Evelyn enjoyed bowling, drawing, making miniature furniture, fishing and camping.Evelyn worked at jobs as a receptionist, in sales, and as the first correspondent, reporter and public relations for the Southern Nebraska Register and as a news writer for St. John the Apostle Catholic Church.