Evelyn Fink (Rezac)

November 20, 1926 - July 20, 2023

Evelyn Fink (Rezac) passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Thursday, July 20th 2023.

Evelyn was born on November 20th, 1926 on her parents farm just northeast of Garland, NE. After graduating high school in Denton, Evelyn went on to work for the school system in Crete where she met her late husband Stan. They married in 1946 and were together for 68 blissful years.

Evelyn was an active member of Church. As a result of her generous spirit and infectious personality she was loved by many. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers and garden that she enjoyed tending to in her later years. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Stan Fink, daughter Pamela Hill, daughter Sandra Sue and grandson Craig Hill.

A memorial service will be held on August 4th, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S 11th Street at 10:00am. Gravesite burial at Lincoln Memorial and luncheon back at the church to follow.

Memorials can be sent to the Hill family at 5020 L Street, Lincoln, NE 68510