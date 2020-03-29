You have free articles remaining.
March 22, 2020
Evelyn E. Ness, 93, of Lincoln passed away March 22, 2020. Private family graveside service planned at this time and there will be a public celebration of her life in the future. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Ness, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.