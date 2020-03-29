Evelyn E. Ness
View Comments

Evelyn E. Ness

{{featured_button_text}}

March 22, 2020

Evelyn E. Ness, 93, of Lincoln passed away March 22, 2020. Private family graveside service planned at this time and there will be a public celebration of her life in the future. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Ness, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News