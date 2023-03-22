Evelyn C Hunley

March 26, 1926 - March 19, 2023

Evelyn C Hunley, age 96, of Lincoln, went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 19, 2023. Evelyn was born March 26, 1926 to Harry and Mamie Cook.

Evelyn is survived by her loving daughters, Melanie (John) Ways, Lee Shanna (Paul) Letcher; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Evelyn will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512, followed by a celebration of life at 12:00 PM. Go to www.lincolnfh.com