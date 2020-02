Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Evangeline “Eva” Schaefer, age 77 years, of Milford, born Dec. 23, 1942, passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Visitation: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, followed by a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Seward with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating Mass. Graveside service and interment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials: Sunrise Country Manor Activity Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com