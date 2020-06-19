× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 5, 1952 - June 16, 2020

Evan Frederick Wieseman was born on March 5, 1952 in Osceola, Neb. to Robert and Carolyn Wieseman and passed away on June 16, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb. at the age of 68. Evan graduated from Osceola High School in 1970. He went on to receive diplomas from the University of Nebraska, including master's and specialist degrees in education. Evan served in various capacities in his career as an educator, including teacher, principal, and superintendent.

Evan married Nancy Johnson of Stromsburg, Neb. on Jan. 5, 1974. Together, they had two sons, Christopher and Erik.Evan was passionate about education, athletics, and, most importantly, his family. In his free time, Evan enjoyed being outdoors, working with his hands, and laughing and telling stories with his sons and grandchildren.

Evan is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sons, Christopher (Tara) Wieseman of Norfolk, Neb. and Erik (Elise) Wieseman of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Elliot and Greyson of Norfolk, and Ford of Lincoln; his brother, Lyndon (Lise) Wieseman of Lake Geneva, Wis.; his sister-in-law, Carol McCormick of Concrete, Wash.; and his many nieces and nephews. Evan was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carolyn Wieseman; his brothers, Robert McCormick, Jack McCormick, and Edwin Wieseman; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Trudy Johnson.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Evan Wieseman family for later designation. Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln is handling arrangements.

