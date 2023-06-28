Eunice Viola Zehr Sintek

August 9, 1924 - June 23, 2023

Eunice Viola Zehr Sintek, age 98, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. Eunice was born August 9, 1924 to Christian and Lydia Zehr.

Eunice is survived by her loving daughters, Mary Lee (Les) Brown, Patricia Churray; sister, Bernetta Erb; grandchildren, Jessica East, Stephanie (Justin) Tucker, Matthew (Amber) Brown, James (Cheri) Churray, Anthony Churray, Mary Ann Churray, Barbara (Rod) Liable, Brenda Johnson, Angela (Mark) McKee; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Eunice will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.

A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be livestreamed.

