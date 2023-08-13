Eunice A. Worster
August 1, 1931 - August 8, 2023
Eunice A. Worster, 92, of Lincoln, NE passed away August 8, 2023. Eunice loved to cook, bake, make ceramics and participate in church activities. She worked as a bookkeeper at Kaufman's Furniture with her best friend Delores Kaufman.
Eunice was born on August 1, 1931, in Valparaiso, NE to Arthur and Anna Scott. She married Reuben Worster November 28, 1953. Eunice is survived by sons: John Worster of Lincoln, NE, and Alan Worster of Colorado, Springs, CO; daughter, Karen (Martin) Davidson of Colorado Springs, CO; grandson, Eric Worster of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughter, Hailey Davidson of Denver, CO; brother-in-law, Kenneth Vogt of Beatrice, NE; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; her parents; twin sister, Janice Vogt; and brother, Lynn Scott; and sister-in-law, Mary Scott.
Visitation will be Friday, August 18, 2023, 12:00-8:00p.m. and Saturday 9:30-10:30a.m. and Funeral will follow at 10:30a.m., all at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials to Domesti-PUPS https://www.domesti-pups.org/donate.html. Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating.
Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.