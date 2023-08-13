Eunice A. Worster, 92, of Lincoln, NE passed away August 8, 2023. Eunice loved to cook, bake, make ceramics and participate in church activities. She worked as a bookkeeper at Kaufman's Furniture with her best friend Delores Kaufman.

Eunice was born on August 1, 1931, in Valparaiso, NE to Arthur and Anna Scott. She married Reuben Worster November 28, 1953. Eunice is survived by sons: John Worster of Lincoln, NE, and Alan Worster of Colorado, Springs, CO; daughter, Karen (Martin) Davidson of Colorado Springs, CO; grandson, Eric Worster of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughter, Hailey Davidson of Denver, CO; brother-in-law, Kenneth Vogt of Beatrice, NE; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; her parents; twin sister, Janice Vogt; and brother, Lynn Scott; and sister-in-law, Mary Scott.