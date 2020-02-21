December 9, 1918 - February 19, 2020
Eula Mae (McLaughlin) Swarts, of Elmwood, passed away peacefully on 2/19/2020 at the age of 101. She was born on 12/9/1918 to Leonard & Stella (Box) McLaughlin. She married Dolor “Babe” Swarts. She is survived by her sister Mary Peterson, her children Keith Swarts (Jayme Nekuda) and Donna Amberly. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren (Christine Jicha-Huettner, Mark Jicha, Tracy Micheel, Sarah Swarts) as well as 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren (with a 5th on the way).
Funeral: Saturday 2/22/2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Christian Church, 311 N 5th St. Elmwood. Please wear something purple to honor the Purple Lady. Visitation: Friday 2/21/2020 from 3-7 P.M. with family greeting from 5-7 P.M. at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey F.H. in Elmwood. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
113 West D Street
Elmwood, NE 68349
10:30AM
311 North 5th Street
Elmwood, NE 68349