Eula Mae (McLaughlin) Swarts, of Elmwood, passed away peacefully on 2/19/2020 at the age of 101. She was born on 12/9/1918 to Leonard & Stella (Box) McLaughlin. She married Dolor “Babe” Swarts. She is survived by her sister Mary Peterson, her children Keith Swarts (Jayme Nekuda) and Donna Amberly. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren (Christine Jicha-Huettner, Mark Jicha, Tracy Micheel, Sarah Swarts) as well as 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren (with a 5th on the way).