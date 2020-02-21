Eula Mae (McLaughlin) Swarts
December 9, 1918 - February 19, 2020

Eula Mae (McLaughlin) Swarts, of Elmwood, passed away peacefully on 2/19/2020 at the age of 101. She was born on 12/9/1918 to Leonard & Stella (Box) McLaughlin. She married Dolor “Babe” Swarts. She is survived by her sister Mary Peterson, her children Keith Swarts (Jayme Nekuda) and Donna Amberly. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren (Christine Jicha-Huettner, Mark Jicha, Tracy Micheel, Sarah Swarts) as well as 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren (with a 5th on the way).

Funeral: Saturday 2/22/2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Christian Church, 311 N 5th St. Elmwood. Please wear something purple to honor the Purple Lady. Visitation: Friday 2/21/2020 from 3-7 P.M. with family greeting from 5-7 P.M. at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey F.H. in Elmwood. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Elmwood Chapel
113 West D Street
Elmwood, NE 68349
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
10:30AM
Elmwood Christian Church
311 North 5th Street
Elmwood, NE 68349
