March 23, 1933 - July 8, 2020

Eugene Verlin Roth peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on July 8, 2020. Eugene Verlin Roth was born the oldest of four children to Samuel and Clara Roth on a farm in Castleton, North Dakota on March 23, 1933. The young family settled in Wisner, Nebraska where they established the family farm. While attending Wisner High School, he convinced his father that he could handle both the farm chores and athletics. He became a Football & Track standout before graduating in 1950.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. He served two years in Army Personnel Headquarters at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington. After his service in the Army, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated while selling silverware and Fuller brushes. During that time he met the love of his life and best friend, Barbara Jean Roth.

In 1960, Gene began his 35 years of service with the Postal Finance Company where he served as area manager for the company until his retirement. Eugene missed the social interaction with people and so with his wife, decided to work part time promoting the First Nebraska Credit Union.