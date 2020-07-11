March 23, 1933 - July 8, 2020
Eugene Verlin Roth peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on July 8, 2020. Eugene Verlin Roth was born the oldest of four children to Samuel and Clara Roth on a farm in Castleton, North Dakota on March 23, 1933. The young family settled in Wisner, Nebraska where they established the family farm. While attending Wisner High School, he convinced his father that he could handle both the farm chores and athletics. He became a Football & Track standout before graduating in 1950.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. He served two years in Army Personnel Headquarters at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington. After his service in the Army, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he graduated while selling silverware and Fuller brushes. During that time he met the love of his life and best friend, Barbara Jean Roth.
In 1960, Gene began his 35 years of service with the Postal Finance Company where he served as area manager for the company until his retirement. Eugene missed the social interaction with people and so with his wife, decided to work part time promoting the First Nebraska Credit Union.
Gene and Barb were married for over 60 years. They settled in Lincoln where they were blessed with 5 children: Tom, Todd, Troy, Terry & Gina. They have 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Gene was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a very kind heart and befriended everyone he met. He was an avid workout enthusiast and continued to workout at the Goodyear Fitness Center up until the last year.
He was very proud of the endeavors of the Lincoln East Rotary Club which he served for several years. As a polio survivor, he headed up the local Post-Polio Survivors organization with the help of his wife, Barb. He loved going out to dinner with friends, going to his grandchildren's sporting events, watching the Huskers play, vacationing in the Colorado mountains, going to the Orpheum & Holland Center in Omaha for shows & concerts, attending the Friday Morning Breakfast Club for the last 15 years at Wheatfields in Omaha, and he loved ice cream!
He is survived by sons Tom (Marcie) Roth of Crete, Ne., Todd (Shelly) Roth of Omaha, Ne., Troy Roth of Denver, Co., Terry Roth of Denver, Co., and daughter Gina Petrie (Korey Wood) of Lincoln, Ne. Grandchildren: Brandi, Brittani, Natasha, Kayla, Tyler, Dylan, Paige, Elijah, & Davina. 8 great-grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Clara Roth, his sister Clarice Troyer and his beloved wife Barbara Jean Roth.
Thank you to our church family and friends who have supported us with love, prayers and meals. Special thank you to his AsceraCare Hospice Team and Guardian Angels who cared dearly for him.
Memorials to the Gene Roth Family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Fr. Brian Connor will Celebrate. Interment will be in Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00P-7:00P on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.
