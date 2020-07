Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Eugene V. Roth, Lincoln, died on July 8, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 AM Tuesday, July 14, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Interment: Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 PM Monday, July 13, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to the Gene Roth Family. bmlfh.com