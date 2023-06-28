Eugene Stake

January 28, 1936 - June 18, 2023

Eugene Stake, 87, of Lincoln passed away June 18, 2023. Born January 28, 1936, in Dawson, NE to John and Doris (Iliff) Stake. He married Sharryn Stalder at First Presbyterian Church in Humboldt, NE. They were married for 24 years until her passing in 1989.

Gene was a cabinet maker for nearly 50 years and ended his career while at Central Plains Millwork. He was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church, Masonic Lodge for 60 years, Sesostris Shrine, Order of Eastern Star, and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Family members include daughters: Melissa Stake, Rebecca Rutt, Sara (Gary) Jorgens, and Amanda (Michael) Backes, Lincoln; grandchildren: Trevin, Hudson, Finley, Angie, Kelsey, and Justin; five great-grandchildren; sister, Gayle (Neil) Potter, Sedona, AZ; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Sharryn; and parents.

Visitation from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, with family present 6:00-8:00 p.m., Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln.

Graveside service at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, Heim Cemetery, Dawson, NE. Masonic Service will be conducted by the Pawnee City Masonic Lodge #23.

Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5200 Francis Street, Lincoln. Memorials to church or family for later designation.

