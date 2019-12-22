Eugene Reinhardt Jochim, 91, of Roca, passed away December 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 12, 1928 in Tecumseh, NE to John and Magdalena (Loptin) Jochim. He worked at Goodyear for 35 years and later at the Lincoln Truck Center. He was an Army veteran and a member of the VFW and American Legion. Eugene enjoyed farming, John Deere tractors, and following various sports teams. He loved attending games and activities that his children and grandchildren were involved with.