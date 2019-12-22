April 12, 1928 - December 13, 2019
Eugene Reinhardt Jochim, 91, of Roca, passed away December 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 12, 1928 in Tecumseh, NE to John and Magdalena (Loptin) Jochim. He worked at Goodyear for 35 years and later at the Lincoln Truck Center. He was an Army veteran and a member of the VFW and American Legion. Eugene enjoyed farming, John Deere tractors, and following various sports teams. He loved attending games and activities that his children and grandchildren were involved with.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Roca; daughters Marcella (Kent) Jorgensen of Silverado, CA; Susan (Mike) Marshall of Lincoln; Gina (Donald) Otjen of Carson, CA; Kristi (Mike) Roth of Roca. Grandchildren Vanessa Jorgensen, Bryce Jorgensen, Dominic Roth, Isaiah Roth and Isabelle Roth; sister Gertrude Jochim of Tecumseh and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brothers Calvin and Richard, sisters Mildred Snowden, Irene Jochim and Inez Jochim.
Memorial service will be held Friday, January 24th at 12:30 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Lincoln, NE. Cremation/no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences at www.lincolnfh.com.