Eugene L. Matulka, 86 of Valparaiso, NE entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home in Bellevue, NE. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday (5/13/2020) 10:00 am at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St. Valparaiso, NE 68065. (social distancing applies) Rosary, Tuesday (5/12/2020) 7:00 pm at the church. (social distancing applies). Interment with Military Honors at St. Mary Cemetery, Valparaiso, NE. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family or Alzheimer's Assoc. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.