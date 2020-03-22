Eugene (Gene) W. Brockemeyer Ph.D.

June 22, 1929 – March 20, 2020

Eugene (Gene) W. Brockemeyer, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on March 20, 2020. Gene was born on June 22, 1929, in Buckner, Missouri to Benjamin and Olinda (Nienkamp) Brockemeyer. He was confirmed in the Evangelical Church in Levasy, MO. After graduating from Buckner, MO High School, he received his B.S. and M.S. from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS. After graduation he married Mildred M. Fredde on June 10, 1951 in Carrollton, Missouri. He completed his Ph.D. in Pharmacy at Ohio State University.

After graduation he entered the U.S. Air Force. Upon completing his service as a Captain serving at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, he and his wife Mildred moved to Lincoln, NE in October, 1957 to accept the position as Research Pharmacist for Smith-Dorsey Company which later became Dorsey Laboratories then Sandoz, and subsequently Novartis, and after his retirement Glaxo SmithKline. He was granted a patent on an effervescent potassium chloride composition in July 1976. Gene was appointed as Site Manager of the Lincoln facility in July 1988 and served in that capacity until his retirement in November 1991, after 34 years of service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}