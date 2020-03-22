Eugene (Gene) W. Brockemeyer Ph.D.

June 22, 1929 – March 20, 2020
Eugene (Gene) W. Brockemeyer, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on March 20, 2020. Gene was born on June 22, 1929, in Buckner, Missouri to Benjamin and Olinda (Nienkamp) Brockemeyer. He was confirmed in the Evangelical Church in Levasy, MO. After graduating from Buckner, MO High School, he received his B.S. and M.S. from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, KS. After graduation he married Mildred M. Fredde on June 10, 1951 in Carrollton, Missouri. He completed his Ph.D. in Pharmacy at Ohio State University.
After graduation he entered the U.S. Air Force. Upon completing his service as a Captain serving at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, he and his wife Mildred moved to Lincoln, NE in October, 1957 to accept the position as Research Pharmacist for Smith-Dorsey Company which later became Dorsey Laboratories then Sandoz, and subsequently Novartis, and after his retirement Glaxo SmithKline. He was granted a patent on an effervescent potassium chloride composition in July 1976. Gene was appointed as Site Manager of the Lincoln facility in July 1988 and served in that capacity until his retirement in November 1991, after 34 years of service.
He was awarded a key to the City of Lincoln upon his retirement. Gene was civic-minded and served in many ways. He served in various leadership capacities at First Christian Church. He served the First Christian Church Foundation as a Board Member for 42 years and 35 years as President. He also served on the Nebraska Region Disciples of Christ Foundation Board. He was a past Board member of the Bryan Hospital Foundation, he served on the United Way Committee, the Phillips University Board of Directors, and the Nebraska Wesleyan University Board of Governors. He was a past member of Rotary #14 in Lincoln, NE.
Gene served on the Board of the Lincoln Children's Museum. He was instrumental in obtaining corporate funding from Dorsey-Sandoz Laboratories for the Lincoln Children's Museum in 1991. This funding allowed the Children's Museum to purchase the Recollections Exhibit. He also served on the Waverly School Board in the 1970's.
Gene was an enthusiastic gardener. He also enjoyed playing bridge and chess.
Gene is survived by his wife, Mildred M. (Fredde) of 68 years, and daughters Eugenia M. Simpson of Omaha, NE and Sara L. Lugn of Lincoln, NE and grandchildren, Ashley E. Lugn and Ryan S. Lugn, both of Lincoln, NE as well as 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Olinda (Nienkamp), and his sisters Loreen Edmondson, and Mildred Struewe, and nephew Harry Lee Edmondson.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday. Memorials suggested to The First Christian Church Foundation, The Lincoln Children's Museum, or The Alzheimer's Association. www.bmlfh.com