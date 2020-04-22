April 19, 2020
Eugene “Gene” John LeDuc, 34, of Lincoln, passed away April 19, 2020. Visitation at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home April 23, from 9am-9pm. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, family will not be present at the visitation. A private family only Mass of Christian Burial and Committal Service will be celebrated Friday. The family asks you to join them spiritually in prayer that day. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date for the public to attend. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
