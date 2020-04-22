Eugene “Gene” John LeDuc
View Comments

Eugene “Gene” John LeDuc

{{featured_button_text}}
Eugene “Gene” John LeDuc

April 19, 2020

Eugene “Gene” John LeDuc, 34, of Lincoln, passed away April 19, 2020. Visitation at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home April 23, from 9am-9pm. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, family will not be present at the visitation. A private family only Mass of Christian Burial and Committal Service will be celebrated Friday. The family asks you to join them spiritually in prayer that day. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date for the public to attend. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Eugene LeDuc, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News