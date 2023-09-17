LOVELAND, CO - Eugene "Gene" Hruza passed away on August 16, 2023, in Loveland, CO. Gene's wife, Barbara Swallow Hruza passed on August 30, 2023 fourteen days after Gene and seven days before their twentieth anniversary; they were inseparable.

Gene is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Bob Pickering, and their sons: Bailey and Brook; son, Todd Hruza; and his daughter, Jessica and son-in-law, Devin Graves (grandson Wilder); and son, Cameron; daughter, Traci Schoen; her husband, Mike, and their children: Bowen and Shelby. Bonus children: Mark and Romie Swallow; and sons, Jordan and Josh; Chuck and Liz Swallow, and children: Katherine, Colin, and Audrey; Ann and Bob Schumaker; and daughters: Kaley and Hunter; Sarah and Zachary Swallow; sisters: Rose Abrahamson, Patricia Hruza, Betty Hruza; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bob and Beth Hruza, John and Sandy Hruza; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Gene is preceded in death by many loved ones, including his parents, three sisters, three brothers, one step son and one grandson.