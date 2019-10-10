May 21, 1930 - October 9, 2019
Eugene “Gene” Hicks, age 89 years, of Seward, born May 21, 1930, passed away Oct. 9, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation: 1- 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward with Pastor David Rempfer officiating. Graveside Service with Military Honors: Seward Cemetery, Seward. Memorials to the Hicks family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com