Eugene (Gene) D. Friesen, 88, of Lincoln, NE passed away on August 5, 2023. Gene was born on July 16, 1935 in York County in NE. to Edward G. and Goldie J. Friesen of Henderson, NE. He graduated from Aurora High School in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army 261st Engineering Company from 1957 to 1959 and was stationed overseas in Nuremberg, Germany. Afterward he served in the U.S. Army Reserves for four years. Gene married Lois Danielson on November 28, 1959 at the EUB church in Aurora, NE. They farmed in the Aurora area from 1960 to 1965. They had two sons, Michael and Monte. In 1965 they moved to Lincoln, NE where Gene began working for NC+ Hybrids Seed Company until his retirement in 1998 as a District Sales Manager. After his retirement he worked in sales part time for Merschman Seeds for 8 years. In 1972 Gene's family moved to Waverly, NE where he was active in the Waverly community having been a member of the volunteer fire department and city planning commission. He was a founding member of the Waverly Kiwanis and served the organization for 45 years having held the positions of President, Vice President and Treasurer. He was active in the Waverly VFW Post 9875 and had served on the board of Camp Creek Thresher's. He was also a trustee in the First United Methodist Church of Waverly.