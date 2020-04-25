× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 11, 2020

Eugene Diers 86 of Lincoln, NE passed away from natural causes on April 11, 2020. Gene was born in Petersburg, Ne in 1933 to William and Pearl Diers; the oldest of five boys. The family later moved to Elkhorn where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Neuhaus. Gene was the president and valedictorian of his senior class at Elkhorn High School. Dorothy and Gene, high school sweethearts, were married September 10, 1955 at St. Patrick's church in Elkhorn, NE. He attended Doane College and graduated from Creighton University.

After graduating, Gene joined the Navy and they lived in Long Beach, CA. They later settled in Elkhorn where Gene began his 42 year career with Northern Natural Gas/Enron. During his early years with Northern, Gene returned to Creighton and earned a Master's Degree in Mathematics. After retirement they relocated to Auburn, AL and then to Bella Vista, AR. Most recently Gene resided at the Legacy Estates in Lincoln, NE.

Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy and brothers Pat, Bill and Vern. He is survived by daughter Stephanie, husband Tom and children Will and Libby Grossman of Lincoln; son, Mike Diers, wife Barb and daughter Andie, of Auburn, AL; daughter, Marcia Bradley, husband Steve and children Joe and Sam of Canton, GA.

Private Family Burial took place April 17 at the Omaha National Cemetery; a Mass of Christian Burial will be planned in the future at St. Joseph's Church in Lincoln. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

