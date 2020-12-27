Eugene Anton “Gene” Novotny, 95, of Ord passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord. Gene was born May 11, 1925 to Anton Joseph and Anna (Kosmata) Novotny. He grew up on the family farm 10 miles West of Ord NE, attended Hillsdale Country School, K – 8th grades; and graduated from Ord High School in 1942. On January 1, 1946, Gene was drafted into the US Army for basic training and first reported to Ft. Lewis, WA. In Brigham City, UT, he was stationed at the Defense Depot where he processed and distributed personal belongings of deceased army personnel to their families. In Hot Springs, AK, he drove an ambulance and was the general driver for a medical dispatcher. He processed the delivery of supplies to the homes of medical personnel, including wounded and disabled veterans. Following his discharge as Corporal in the fall of 1947, Gene returned home and married Marie Cecilia Zulkoski on November 4, l947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elyria, NE. They farmed and lived on the family farm 11 miles west of Ord, NE in Geranium Township until his retirement in 1989. In, 1992 they made their home in Ord, NE until Marie's death on December 14, 2005. Gene then moved to Grandview Assisted Living Facility in Ord, NE in 2006.