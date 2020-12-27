May 11, 1925 - December 23, 2020
Eugene Anton “Gene” Novotny, 95, of Ord passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord. Gene was born May 11, 1925 to Anton Joseph and Anna (Kosmata) Novotny. He grew up on the family farm 10 miles West of Ord NE, attended Hillsdale Country School, K – 8th grades; and graduated from Ord High School in 1942. On January 1, 1946, Gene was drafted into the US Army for basic training and first reported to Ft. Lewis, WA. In Brigham City, UT, he was stationed at the Defense Depot where he processed and distributed personal belongings of deceased army personnel to their families. In Hot Springs, AK, he drove an ambulance and was the general driver for a medical dispatcher. He processed the delivery of supplies to the homes of medical personnel, including wounded and disabled veterans. Following his discharge as Corporal in the fall of 1947, Gene returned home and married Marie Cecilia Zulkoski on November 4, l947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elyria, NE. They farmed and lived on the family farm 11 miles west of Ord, NE in Geranium Township until his retirement in 1989. In, 1992 they made their home in Ord, NE until Marie's death on December 14, 2005. Gene then moved to Grandview Assisted Living Facility in Ord, NE in 2006.
From 1944 to 1970, Gene played the trumpet in various polka bands including the Harry Czarnek Band, Adolph Urbanoski Band and the Polka Kings. The Polka Kings also recorded an album. Performances included many wedding dances in Loup City, NE, Elyria, NE, The National Hall, Jungman Hall, Burwell Vet's Club, Ord Bohemian Hall, Oscar's Palladium in Sargent, Wilbur Czech Days, and the Platt Duetsche and Liederkranz in Grand Island, NE. Gene was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Geranium Township until 1989, serving as a Trustee and choir member; and later was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord, NE. He was a member and President of the District 29 rural school board; a lifetime member of ZCBJ (Western Fraternal Life Insurance), American Legion Post 38, and the Ord Knights of Columbus.
Gene and Marie square danced for many years and were members of the Sargent Square Dance Club. After retirement, Gene enjoyed playing on a golf League twice a week, and tournaments twice a month for many years.Gene loved playing cards and he always enjoyed having coffee and chatting with his friends. It was very satisfying for him to watch his son's harvest, and try to help in some way.
Survivors include one daughter & son-in-law Pat & John Miller of Murdock, NE; four sons and daughters-in-law, Jim & Kay of Comstock, NE, John and Nila of Columbus, NE, Joe and Elaine of Elyria, NE, and Tom and Marty of Lincoln, NE. Gene's 14 grandchildren and 24 Great-grandchildren include: Angela (Miller) DeWerff and husband Derek, & children Alexander, Annabelle, Darius and Josie; Nate Miller, Stacia (Miller) Amiot and husband Travis, & children Lauren, Audrey, Isabelle, Clare, Monica & Jude; Nick Miller. Bob Novotny and wife Lara, & children Rease, Zachary, Brooke & Sam; Kara (Novotny) Baker and husband Jeremy, & children Micah, Baylor & Jada; Laura (Novotny) & husband Patrick, & son Lucas. Ashley (Novotny) Carstens and husband Rick, & children Rylan, Noelle and Reid. Tyson Novotny & wife Christina, & children Elizabeth & Eva; Giana (Novotny) Boyle & husband Cole. Brent Novotny, and finance Krystal Hernandez, Kendra (Novotny) Welniak & husband Todd & child Olivia. Rachel Novotny & friend, Mike Friend; and Sara (Novotny) & husband Nick Loseke., & expectant child. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marie of 58 years, and his sister and brother in-law, Erma & Emil Zadina.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Father Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38. Memorials will be determined by the family at a later date. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch/For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending.