Eugene “Ada” Mach, age 89 of Wahoo, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Omaha. He was born at Cedar Bluffs, NE on August 7, 1930 to Joe and Leona (Wesley) Mach.

Survived by sons Tom (Elizabeth) Mach Sr. of Junction City, KY, Ron (Sherri) Mach Sr. of Wahoo; grandchildren Thomas (Crystal) Mach Jr. of Junction City, KY, Julie (Larry Skiver) Mach of Junction City, KY, Ronald Mach Jr. of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Ethan, Cullen, Carter and Gracie. Preceded in death by his parents; sister Wilma Parnell; and son John Mach.