Eugene “Ada” Mach
Eugene “Ada” Mach

August 7, 1930 - March 7, 2020

Eugene “Ada” Mach, age 89 of Wahoo, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Omaha. He was born at Cedar Bluffs, NE on August 7, 1930 to Joe and Leona (Wesley) Mach.

Survived by sons Tom (Elizabeth) Mach Sr. of Junction City, KY, Ron (Sherri) Mach Sr. of Wahoo; grandchildren Thomas (Crystal) Mach Jr. of Junction City, KY, Julie (Larry Skiver) Mach of Junction City, KY, Ronald Mach Jr. of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Ethan, Cullen, Carter and Gracie. Preceded in death by his parents; sister Wilma Parnell; and son John Mach.

Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday, Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Interment: 2 pm Friday, Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, prussnabity.com

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 N Linden St
Wahoo, NE 68066
