Ethel M. Tschetter
April 6, 1920 - March 27, 2020
Ethel was born on April 6, 1920, in Marion, South Dakota. In 1943 she married Arthur Tschetter and settled in Springfield, South Dakota. There, Ethel gave birth to three children, two sons, and a daughter. The family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1963, where Arthur became Dean of the Lincoln School of Commerce.
You have free articles remaining.
Ethel enjoyed baking, gardening and visiting with friends and family, and was an active member of Indian Hills Community Church. Ethel and Art celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2013.
Ethel is survived by her children and their spouses, Dean, Jay and Kathy Tschetter, and Kay and Dave Loos of Vida, Oregon, as well as 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her sister, Sharon Lensegrav, and her steadfast and lifelong friend, Lil.
Memorial donations in Ethel Tschetter's name may be sent to Bryan Health to help in their fight against the Coronavirus. You can make a donation online at www.bryanhealth.com/bryan-foundation/make-a-gift-online/, or through the mail to The Bryan Foundation,1600 S. 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506-1299.
A Celebration of Life service is planned for late summer, if circumstances permit.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.