Ethel Dahlquist Fairchild, age 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. Ethel was born December 24, 1927 to Walter and Svea Dahlquist. Ethel is survived by her loving children, John Fairchild, Karin (Cole) Anderson, James (Vicki) Fairchild, Robert (Ann) Fairchild; 7 grandchildren, Zane Chisholm, Lance Chisholm, Colton Anderson, Bailey Fairchild, Jackson Fairchild, Addison Fairchild, Hayden Fairchild and a host of friends.