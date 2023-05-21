Esther R. Ortiz, of Lincoln, passed away May 18, 2023. Born September 16, 1943, in Lincoln, NE. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morill Ave, Lincoln. Visitation: Tuesday, May 23, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Memorials to St. Patrick's Catholic School – Trinidad Greggory Ortiz Scholarship.