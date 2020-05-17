× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1933 - May 11, 2020

Esther M. Jewell age 87 of Lincoln passed away May 11, 2020. She was born February 22, 1933 in Fairmont, Nebraska to Francis E. and Anna E. (Hall) Baker. Esther graduated from Fillmore High School and was a long time employee with the Lincoln telephone company.

She is survived by her son Brian Jewell of Lincoln, sisters Jean Baker of Lincoln and Anna L. Cox of Gothenburg, Nebraska. Grandsons Shawn Tyler Jewell and Connor Patrick Jewell both of Lincoln.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery, section 43. WYUKA MAP. Memorials to the Alzheimers Association. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

To send flowers to the family of Esther Jewell , please visit Tribute Store.