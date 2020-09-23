Esther LaVerta Pester (90) was born February 27, 1930, in Hallam, NE, to parents Harry and Anna (Schwenke) Rader. She passed away September 21, 2020, at The Legacy in Lincoln, NE with her 4 children by her side. She grew up in Sprague, NE and spent her adult life in Lincoln, NE. She was married to Donald Pester for 67 years. Esther and Donald were avid dancers, she enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Trinity Chapel Church in Rokeby, NE and the Moose Lodge in Lincoln, NE and Denton Historical Society. She worked at Russell Stover's, Control Data, Lester Electrical, and had a mowing business with Donald in their retirement years.