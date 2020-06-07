× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 16, 1926 - June 3, 2020

Esther Erickson, 94, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at The Arbors in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born on May 16, 1926 in Alpena, South Dakota to Reinhold and Helen (Neuharth) Schortzmann. Esther grew up on a farm in Beadle County, South Dakota. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1944. After high school she attended business school and worked as a secretary. She married Robert Emil Erickson on November 2, 1947. Esther and Bob moved from their farm and life in South Dakota, along with their four children, to Nebraska in 1958.

After owning and managing a Dairy Queen in Beatrice, she and her family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. In Lincoln Esther worked at various businesses and was active in her church, St. Andrew's Lutheran church, the Lioness Club and the garden club. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, fishing, bowling, crafting, antiquing, playing pitch and bridge, watching sports, as well as traveling.