May 16, 1926 - June 3, 2020
Esther Erickson, 94, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at The Arbors in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born on May 16, 1926 in Alpena, South Dakota to Reinhold and Helen (Neuharth) Schortzmann. Esther grew up on a farm in Beadle County, South Dakota. She graduated from Alpena High School in 1944. After high school she attended business school and worked as a secretary. She married Robert Emil Erickson on November 2, 1947. Esther and Bob moved from their farm and life in South Dakota, along with their four children, to Nebraska in 1958.
After owning and managing a Dairy Queen in Beatrice, she and her family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. In Lincoln Esther worked at various businesses and was active in her church, St. Andrew's Lutheran church, the Lioness Club and the garden club. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, fishing, bowling, crafting, antiquing, playing pitch and bridge, watching sports, as well as traveling.
Esther is lovingly survived by her four children, Linda Erickson and Bill Tucker of Salida Colorado, Doug and Carol Erickson of Kearney, Nebraska, Renise and Don Rosenboom of Ashland, Nebraska, Doreen and Rick Morton of Lincoln, Nebraska. Sisters and brother-in-law Ann and Rich Schultz of Grandview, Missouri, Donna Richards of Mankato, Minnesota. Grandchildren Kyle Stoner, Matthew Erickson, Kelly Rezac, Alexis Aschenbach, Tyler Morton, Nicole Morton and Victoria Rosenboom. Great-grandchildren Eric Rezac, Clara, Mae and Teddy Aschenbach, Luke Stoner, Mason Morton, Jasmine Stoner, Ellie Morton, Ryder Morton and Greta McMahon. Many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents and sisters, Ruth Ochsner Judd, Ida Winter and Elnora Miller.
Interment Wyuka Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com
