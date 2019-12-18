September 26, 1937 - December 12, 2019

Esley Joseph Kirk, 82, born September 26, 1937 to Paul and Marie (Carper) Kirk in Lincoln Nebraska, died peacefully December 12, 2019. Esley graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955 before joining the US Marine Corps in 1958. An electrician by trade, he worked for Strauss Bros., Dean's Electric and after earning his Masters license, started Kirk Electric. Esley retired in 1999 at the age of 62.

Esley loved spending time with family and friends at Rainbow Lake in Fremont where the family owned a cabin for 19 years. After retirement, Esley became a winter Texan, driving the motor home with his wife (Kay) south to avoid the cold Nebraska winters.

Survivors include wife of 58 years Kay (Johnson) Kirk, son Jeffery (Linda) Bargar of Fairbury, NE, daughter Lynn (David) Sabalka of Redding, CA, son Steve (Renee) Kirk of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren Allison Sabalka, Beth (Levi) Wiseman, Kirk Sabalka, Katie (Jared) Blackwell, Spencer Kirk, Kyley Sabalka, Logan Kirk, Makenna Kirk. Great Grandchildren Gideon Wiseman, Sawyer Blackwell, Virginia Wiseman. Sister Rita Hill, Brother Chuck (Dianna) Kirk, Sister-in-laws Linda Kirk and Ann Kirk. Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brothers Jack and Richard Kirk, Sister Mary Iseman.

Memorial service will be held at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, 11:00 AM Thursday, December 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for further designation.