× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 15, 2020

Erwin (Erv) Rung, 86, departed to a better place on June 15, 2020. Born on a farm near Ceresco to Omer and Florence Rung, he was a kind and generous man. He was a life-time member of the United Lutheran Church, of which he helped build on his 18th year of membership, then later built the addition to the church as it stands today.

Erv owned and operated JED Construction Co. Inc. as a Masonry Contractor for 42 years. He was the founder of the Nebraska Masonry Institute, served on the City of Lincoln's Code Study Committee, and was a longtime member of the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA), and the Associated General Contractor (AGC). Erv was united in marriage to Kay Ludwig in 1957, celebrating 63 years together.

Survived by his wife, Kay; Sons/Spouses, Steve, Jeff (Dot), Martin, Todd (Amy); sister-in-law, Nancy Ludwig; grandchildren, Nicholas, Kylie, Jessica, Lily and Paxton. Preceded in death by his parents; Son, Brian; brother and sister-in-law, Duane, and Kathy Duey; and brother-in-law, Robert Ludwig.

Funeral Services: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel (40th and Yankee Hill). Rev. Dr. Neal Anthony officiating. Private family viewing. Memorials to United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St, Lincoln, NE 68507. roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Erwin Rung , please visit Tribute Store.