January 15, 1930 - January 24, 2020
Ervin Donald Kuhn, 90, of Waco, died Jan. 24, 2020. Survivors: his step-daughters Deb Osentowski of Lincoln, and Jan (Dallas) Haynes of Burwell; seven step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren, and other relatives.
Funeral: 10 am Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. John Lutheran Church, Waco. Visitation: 1-8 pm, with family greeting 6-7:30 pm, Monday at Metz Mortuary, York; metzmortuary.com.
