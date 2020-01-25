Ervin Donald Kuhn
Ervin Donald Kuhn

January 15, 1930 - January 24, 2020

Ervin Donald Kuhn, 90, of Waco, died Jan. 24, 2020. Survivors: his step-daughters Deb Osentowski of Lincoln, and Jan (Dallas) Haynes of Burwell; seven step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren, and other relatives.

Funeral: 10 am Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. John Lutheran Church, Waco. Visitation: 1-8 pm, with family greeting 6-7:30 pm, Monday at Metz Mortuary, York; metzmortuary.com.

