November 10, 1920 - February 26, 2020

Ervin C. Beerenstrauch, 99, of Lincoln, formerly of DeWitt, passed away at the Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon, February 26. He was born on November 10, 1920 in DeWitt to Carl and Anna (Schmohr) Beerenstrauch, baptized November 28, 1920 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, DeWitt and confirmed April 14, 1935 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Ervin served his country in the United States Army from June 6, 1942 until December 10, 1945. Ervin married Beryl Rathbun on October 13, 1946 in DeWitt and farmed in the DeWitt area before his retirement. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church; American Legion Post #0212 in DeWitt; and the VFW Post #1077 in Beatrice. He enjoyed farming, mowing, and World War II History.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Beryl, of Lincoln; children Tom Beerenstrauch and wife Kathy of Lincoln, Larry Beerenstrauch of Beatrice, and Jeanette Grummert of Philadelphia; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Meryl Zimmerman of DeWitt. Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother Ernest (Dorothy); brother Elmer; sister Doris Wollenburg (Paul); brother-in-law Russell Zimmerman; and son-in-law Brad Grummert.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with military honors provided by the United States Army. Private family burial of ashes will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Cremation has taken place, and a register book will be available from 12:00-8:00 PM Sunday at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt. Family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Ervin's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.

