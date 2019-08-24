December 29, 1934 - August 22, 2019
Ervin "Butch" Panko, 84, of Syracuse, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. He was born to Fred and Louise (Doeden) Panko on Dec. 29, 1934. Longtime farmer and mechanic.
Survivors: wife, Arlene Panko, Syracuse, children, Joy Stilmock (Jerry), Syracuse, Corey Panko (special friend Rose Rowe), Cook, Keith Fairchild (Connie), Papillion, Terry Panko (Beth), Cook, step-children, Ken Sillman (Deb) and Kris Jones, Beatrice, grandchildren, Andrew, Nathan, Mitchell and Timothy Stilmock, Michelle Dutcher (Luke), Michaela Schippert (Grant), Madison Panko, Triston and Mackenzie Fairchild and Ryan Panko, step-grandchildren, Jesse Jones (Crystal), April Seibert (Marty), Holly Jones, Lindsay Rodysill (Kris), Jordon Sillman (Sarah), 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Marilyn Neeman (Lloyd), State College, Pa., nieces, nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Lola, daughter, Jeanette, brother, Eldon, step-great-grandson, Draven Findeis.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, Grace Lutheran Church, Cook. Visitation: 1-8 p.m., with family, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials in lieu of flowers, may go to the Syracuse Rescue Squad or Grace Lutheran Cemetery Association. Interment: Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Cook, with military rites by Syracuse American Legion Post #100. Please visit www.wherrymortuary.com.
