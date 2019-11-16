November 14, 2019
Ersten Siegfried “Bud” Dunklau of Lincoln, passed away at his home on November 14, 2019, from lymphoma. At his side were his loving wife, Carol, and their beloved daughter Barbara. At age 11, Bud lost his father and best friend, to pneumonia. He worked during World War II to help support his mother and 2 siblings.
He had a love of aviation and model aircraft from a young age. He attended Calvary Lutheran School through 8th grade and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. He joined the Nebraska Air National Guard in 1948 at age 16. The guard was activated during the Korean War in 1951 and deployed to Bangor, Maine. He attended aircraft and engine tech school in Texas and returned to Maine and then Alexandria AFB, Louisiana. He was honorably discharged at the end of the war. Bud continued as a full-time crew chief on the flight line, working on piston and jet aircraft. He spent 2 years with the Arizona Air National Guard from 1958-1960.
In 1955, Bud and 3 air national guard crew members were forced to bail out of a C47 over Casper, Wyoming, while on a training mission for a national gunnery meet. The four were presented with caterpillar pins and certificates from the Switlik Parachute Co. of Trenton, N.J. The symbol of the caterpillar related to silk and its use in early parachutes. The company was founded in 1920. The first person to test jump a Switlik parachute was aviator, Amelia Earhart.
Bud married Carol Shaffer in 1956. He loved to drive and during their 63 year marriage, they toured the United States and Canada from coast to coast. For many years they spent the month of September in Maine. In 1962, Bud opened Road and Track Motors, an import automobile shop specializing in Porsches. He had a lifetime passion for airplanes and Porsches, often referring to his work as “simple physics.” He retired in 2017.
In 1976, Bud graduated from Bondurant Professional Road Racing Course in San Francisco and attended many national races over the years. Bud and Carol participated in national events sponsored by the Porsche Club of America, where he often served as the concourse judge, and was also able to drive on the Indy 500 track. The last event he attended was held in Calgary, Canada, where he and his daughter, Barb drove his 1958 356A coupe.
Bud was a man of integrity who would always make time for a friend. He was a mentor to many young men with car and life issues, always willing to share his knowledge and advice.
In 1977, during the Nebraska Quilt Symposium at Nebraska Wesleyan University, Bud entered a competition to design the official Nebraska State quilt block. His entry won over 145 entries with his “Nebraska Windmill” design. It is now housed at the Nebraska State Historical Society. Bud was a lifetime member of “356 Registry”, Porsche Club of America, Caterpillar Club, NRA and First Plymouth Church.
Bud's survivors include his wife, Carol, daughter Barbara of Denver, brother, Richard J. Dunklau of Springfield, Illinois. Half-sister, Charlotte Jans of Seward; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Butler and Jane Shaffer of Burbank, California; many nieces and nephews.
Bud's wishes were to be cremated. There will be a private family service at Wyuka Cemetery.Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society Pieloch Pet Adoption Center. Please visit www.wyuka.com