Ernie E. Schuetze, 79, passed away March 24, 2023. Born to Emil and Dorothy (Buse) in 1943, he was raised in Cumming County Nebraska with his older sister Mary Ann. He married the love of his life, Mary Means, in 1965. Ernie became a cattle buyer with Spencer foods in 1968. The Spencer Foods plant changed hands 6 times over 50 years, all of them with Ernie working in southeast NE and parts of KS until he retired in 2013. In addition to his career, he was as a hog farmer, father of 3, and 4-H/FFA father. He made more friends than most people are blessed with in his lifetime and those relationships meant the world to him.