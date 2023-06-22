Ernest Pearson Howe

June 5, 1943 - June 20, 2023

Ernest Pearson Howe, age 80, passed away on June 20, 2023, at this home with his wife, Judy of 59 years, and daughter Stacy, by his side. “Ernie” was born on June 5, 1943. He was the oldest of three children. Ernie graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. While stationed at the Air Force Base in Lincoln, NE, he met his wife Judy and served one tour in Vietnam.

Ernie and Judy moved to Warren, MI, where they lived until 1977 and then relocated to Beaver Crossing, NE. After settling in Beaver Crossing, he spent his years working at the local Co-Ops, where he enjoyed chatting it up with the farmers. He retired from the Co-Op in 2005 and then they later moved to the big city of Lincoln in 2014.

Ernie was very involved with his children's activities as he was a baseball/softball coach, Boy Scout Leader, and a lover of camping. Not only did he coach his kids, but he also played the game of softball until his late 60's when he would just hit home runs so he wouldn't need to run the bases. Ernie was always willing to lend a hand and give encouragement to his friends in the small town. His serving heart was apparent, as he was a member of the Beaver Crossing Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; three children: Todd (Bev), and Shawn (Gail) both of Lee's Summit, MO and Stacy (Bill) Rainey, of Lincoln. He is also survived by his six grandchildren: Nick, Jesse, Adam, Tori, Audrey, and Grace; and one brother, Robert (Sheilagh) of Michigan.

Preceded in death by his father, Ernest Dudley and mother Elizabeth; one sister, Sally.

Celebration of Life Service to be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln (10).

Memorials to be given in his name to Beaver Crossing Volunteer Fire Department