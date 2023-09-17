November 21, 1929—June 6, 2023
Ernest James Snyder, 93, a lifetime resident of Lincoln passed away June 6, 2023. Born November 21, 1929, to Edwin and Elma (Brown) Snyder.
Ernest worked as a welder/painter for Trinity Steel Company and other trades. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Family members include his son Edward Snyder, Lincoln; brother Donald Snyder, California. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Katherine, son Eugene, brother Robert Snyder, and sisters Dorothy Bishop and Helen Helmers.
Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Fairview Cemetery, 84th & Adams St.
Memorials to the Tabitha Hospice.
No visitation/cremation
Condolences online at Roperandsons.com