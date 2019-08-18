August 2, 2019
Ernest H. Schmucker, age 86, of Unadilla, passed away on August 2, 2019. He was born and raised in Swanton, NE to Ernest and Erma Schmucker. Ernie married Lucille Means. They had 56 years together before Lucy passed in 2015. They were blessed with 5 children, 13 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lucy, bothers Joe and George, sisters Nancy, Shirley and Peggy, son-in-law Jim Smith, and daughter-in-law Tammi Wilke-Schmucker.
Memorial services to be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24th at the Duncan Building in Unadilla. Condolences may be left at www.aspenaftercare.com.
