Erma Rae Miller

October 4, 1937 - May 5, 2023

Erma Rae Miller, 85, of Lincoln, died on May 5, 2023. Mrs. Miller was born October 4, 1937 to Alfred & Annetta (Otte) Mahrt in Cedar Bluffs, NE.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, David; her parents; husband, Joseph; siblings, Arnie Mahrt & Lorna Ruff.

Survived by her children, Scott (Chris) Miller, Trent (Cindy) Miller, Daniel (Lynne) Miller, Pam (Dave) Young; sisters, Velma Schafersman, Elaine Montanye; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Hollst Lawn Cemetery, Yutan, NE. Visitation will be 2:00 PM-6:00 PM on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.

Memorials are suggested to Youth For Christ.

